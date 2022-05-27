27 mayo 2022
Muere de un infarto el marido de una de las profesoras asesinadas en el tiroteo de Texas

Joe García era el marido de Irma García, una de las dos docentes contras las que arremetió Salvador Ramos en la escuelade Texas

Estados Unidos /
27 may 2022 / 09:07 H.
    Muere de un infarto el marido de una de las profesoras asesinadas en el tiroteo de Texas
    Una foto de la pareja compartida en Twitter por @fuhknj
La masacre vivida en Texas parece que había quedado en lo ocurrido en la clase donde el joven arremetió contra sus compañeros de clase y dos profesoras. Pues bien, Joe García el marido de Irma García, una de las profesora asesinada en el tiroteo en una escuela en Texas, ha muerto este jueves tras sufrir un infarto, informaron sus familiares y medios de comunicación locales.

Así lo han comunicado los familiares de Joe García, marido de Irma García, a la cadena de televisión estadounidense FOX. La pareja llevaba casada desde hacía 24 años y tenían cuatro hijos en común.


Irma García había sido finalista en 2019 junto a otros 18 profesores del área de San Antonio (Texas) del premio de la Universidad Trinity a la excelencia en la enseñanza. Junto a Eva Mireles, fue una de las profesoras asesinadas en un tiroteo indiscriminado en el interior de un aula que acabó además con la vida de 19 niños.

