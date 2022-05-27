Muere de un infarto el marido de una de las profesoras asesinadas en el tiroteo de Texas

La masacre vivida en Texas parece que había quedado en lo ocurrido en la clase donde el joven arremetió contra sus compañeros de clase y dos profesoras. Pues bien, Joe García el marido de Irma García, una de las profesora asesinada en el tiroteo en una escuela en Texas, ha muerto este jueves tras sufrir un infarto, informaron sus familiares y medios de comunicación locales.
EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irmaâ€™s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isnâ€™t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV— john martinez â¤ï¸â€ðŸ”¥ (@fuhknjo)
May 26, 2022
Así lo han comunicado los familiares de Joe García, marido de Irma García, a la cadena de televisión estadounidense FOX. La pareja llevaba casada desde hacía 24 años y tenían cuatro hijos en común.
BREAKING: Family members tell me Joe Garcia, the husband of Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia, just died of a heart attack. The couple had been married 24 years and has 4 children. Irma was shot and killed Tuesday trying to protect her 4th grade class. #breaking #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/X9CrD3ppXS— Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff)
May 26, 2022
Irma García había sido finalista en 2019 junto a otros 18 profesores del área de San Antonio (Texas) del premio de la Universidad Trinity a la excelencia en la enseñanza. Junto a Eva Mireles, fue una de las profesoras asesinadas en un tiroteo indiscriminado en el interior de un aula que acabó además con la vida de 19 niños.
