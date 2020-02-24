Estas tres superestrellas del deporte mundial tienen ¡un grupo de WhatsApp!

Es impensable, o al menos eso parece, que tres superestrellas del deporte mundial que luchan por ser el mejor en su disciplina, puedan enviarse mensajes de WhatsApp como si nada. Pues existe. No se trata de Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Neymar, sino de los tres mejores tenistas del momento y probablemente también de la historia —así lo ratifican sus números—. Djokovic, Nadal y Federer son los protagonistas de ese grupo, según ha desvelado el actual número uno del ranking ATP.
El propio Djokovic ha confesado, tras sumar su 17º Grand Slam en el Open de Australia y situarse a uno de Nadal (18) y a tres de Federer (20), que: “Tenemos un grupo. Todos somos activos, y no somos activos también. Cuando estamos activos, todos respondemos”, ha explicado el serbio. Y añade que: “Nos llevamos muy bien y creo que sabemos que existe un tremendo respeto mutuo, privado y profesional. Mientras este sea el caso, todos nos beneficiamos de eso y el deporte también”.
Confirmation from @DjokerNole that he is part of the WhatsApp group we ALL wish we were in on! Watch the full interview with the World No1 here ahead of his @DDFTennis return: https://t.co/R1QFmHlrOc@NovakFanClub @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/kYQjbdcF8U— Chris McHardy (@ChrisMcHardy19)
February 23, 2020
Esta versión ha sido confirmada por Rafa Nadal hace un par de horas.
This one has been lost a tad. @TennisTV et al, it was actually @RafaelNadal who revealed that now famous â€˜Big 3â€™ WhatsApp group. ðŸ‘€ https://t.co/HFGI9HYC6C— Chris McHardy (@ChrisMcHardy19)
February 24, 2020
El jugador de Manacor ha señalado que se trata de un medio de comunicación para “mejorar el tenis”. Y que “no bromean demasiado” sobre quién ganará más o menos.