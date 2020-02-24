24 febrero 2020
  • Hola
  1. LaGacetadesalamanca.es
  2. Deportes

Estas tres superestrellas del deporte mundial tienen ¡un grupo de WhatsApp!

Así lo ha confesado uno de sus integrantes durante una entrevista

L.G. /
24 feb 2020 / 18:48 H.
    Estas tres superestrellas del deporte mundial tienen ¡un grupo de WhatsApp!
    Han creado un grupo de WhatsApp. | E.P.

Es impensable, o al menos eso parece, que tres superestrellas del deporte mundial que luchan por ser el mejor en su disciplina, puedan enviarse mensajes de WhatsApp como si nada. Pues existe. No se trata de Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Neymar, sino de los tres mejores tenistas del momento y probablemente también de la historia —así lo ratifican sus números—. Djokovic, Nadal y Federer son los protagonistas de ese grupo, según ha desvelado el actual número uno del ranking ATP.

El propio Djokovic ha confesado, tras sumar su 17º Grand Slam en el Open de Australia y situarse a uno de Nadal (18) y a tres de Federer (20), que: “Tenemos un grupo. Todos somos activos, y no somos activos también. Cuando estamos activos, todos respondemos”, ha explicado el serbio. Y añade que: “Nos llevamos muy bien y creo que sabemos que existe un tremendo respeto mutuo, privado y profesional. Mientras este sea el caso, todos nos beneficiamos de eso y el deporte también”.

Esta versión ha sido confirmada por Rafa Nadal hace un par de horas.

El jugador de Manacor ha señalado que se trata de un medio de comunicación para “mejorar el tenis”. Y que “no bromean demasiado” sobre quién ganará más o menos.

PALABRAS CLAVE