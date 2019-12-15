Los curiosos ‘peces pene’ que han invadido esta playa

Se denominan ‘peces pene’ porque su forma y color se asemejan a la de un gran falo. Pero se trata de lombrices cuyo nombre científico es urechis caupo. Miles de ellas han aparecido en la arena de la playa de Drake, en el estado de California a causa de las fuertes tormentas registradas en los últimos días.
Estos gusanos tienen una longitud de unos 25 centímetros y normalmente viven bajo tierra para protegerse de su principal depredador, las gaviotas. Pero las tormentas y el fuerte oleaje han removido la arena y los han sacado al descubierto. Normalmente se fabrican una especie de cuevas en forma de U que terminan en una chimenea hacia el exterior. El propio pez pene se alimenta de plancton filtrando el agua que bombea a través de su cuerpo.
A pesar de su aspecto desagradable, se trata de una vianda muy apreciada en países como Corea y China, donde se consume cocido o frito.