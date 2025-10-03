El programa completo del Festival de novela negra «Bracamonte en Negro»
Del 6 al 9 de noviembre atraerá a 16 escritores destacados del panorama nacional
Viernes, 3 de octubre 2025, 13:23
El auditorio del Centro de Desarrollo Sociocultural de Peñaranda de Bracamonte ha acogido este viernes la presentación oficial del primer Festival de novela negra de Peñaranda a cargo de la alcaldesa Carmen Ávila y de la concejal de Cultura Sonsoles Núñez. Se contará con 16 escritores destacados del panorama nacional.
EL PROGRAMA
06 noviembre 2025
JORNADA 1 (JUEVES)
>>teatro cds
17:00 – TÉ NEGRO
17:15 – ACTO DE INAUGURACIÓN: Carmen Ávila, Alcaldesa de Peñaranda
17:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con NURIA BUENO y RUBÉN JUY
18:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con PABLO ALAÑA y PEDRO MARTÍ
19:30 – PONENCIA: CASIMIRO NEVADO (Jefe Brigada Policía Científica Salamanca)
* Los lectores asistentes, durante los Encuentros Literarios, podrán comprar los libros de los autores y llevárselos firmados por estos.
07 noviembre 2025
JORNADA 2 (VIERNES)
>>TEATRO CDS
10:00 – CHARLA CON ESTUDIANTES: Con MARÍA SURÉ y PABLO ALAÑA
11:30 – ENTREGA DEL PREMIO CONCURSO RELATO CORTO JUVENIL
17:00 – TÉ NEGRO
17:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con INÉS PLANA y TERESA CARDONA
18:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con LUIS ROSO y LUIS GARCÍA JAMBRINA
19:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con CRISTINA HIGUERAS y MARÍA SURÉ
* Los lectores asistentes, durante los Encuentros Literarios, podrán comprar los libros de los autores y llevárselos firmados por estos.
08 noviembre 2025
JORNADA 3 (SÁBADO)
>>TEATRO CALDERÓN de la barca
10:00 – CLUBES DE LECTURA (BIBLIOTECA CDS)
12:15 – ENTREGA DEL PREMIO CONCURSO RELATO CORTO (CENTRO SOCIAL)
12:30 – EL GRAN QUIZ DE LA NOVELA NEGRA (CENTRO SOCIAL)
17:00 – TÉ NEGRO
17:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con CARLOS BASSAS y SUSANA RODRÍGUEZ
18:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con ROSA RIBAS y TONI HILL
19:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con SANTIAGO DÍAZ y AGUSTÍN MARTÍNEZ
20:30 – CORTOMETRAJE: «EL ROBO»
20:50 – ENTREGA DEL PREMIO «BRACAMONTE EN NEGRO»
21:00 – ACTO DE CLAUSURA: Carmen Ávila / María Suré
22:30 – CINE: «Parecido a un asesinato» de ANTONIO HERNANDEZ basada en la novela de Juan Bolea.
* Los lectores asistentes, durante el Vino y los Encuentros Literarios, podrán comprar los libros de los autores y llevárselos firmados por estos.