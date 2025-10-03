Noticias 24 horas al día en Salamanca - LA GACETA de Salamanca

Carmen Ávila y Sonsoles Núñez durante la presentación del festival. J.H.

El programa completo del Festival de novela negra «Bracamonte en Negro»

Del 6 al 9 de noviembre atraerá a 16 escritores destacados del panorama nacional

Jorge Holguera Illera

Jorge Holguera Illera

Viernes, 3 de octubre 2025, 13:23

El auditorio del Centro de Desarrollo Sociocultural de Peñaranda de Bracamonte ha acogido este viernes la presentación oficial del primer Festival de novela negra de Peñaranda a cargo de la alcaldesa Carmen Ávila y de la concejal de Cultura Sonsoles Núñez. Se contará con 16 escritores destacados del panorama nacional.

EL PROGRAMA

06 noviembre 2025

JORNADA 1 (JUEVES)

>>teatro cds

17:00 – TÉ NEGRO

17:15 – ACTO DE INAUGURACIÓN: Carmen Ávila, Alcaldesa de Peñaranda

17:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con NURIA BUENO y RUBÉN JUY

18:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con PABLO ALAÑA y PEDRO MARTÍ

19:30 – PONENCIA: CASIMIRO NEVADO (Jefe Brigada Policía Científica Salamanca)

* Los lectores asistentes, durante los Encuentros Literarios, podrán comprar los libros de los autores y llevárselos firmados por estos.

07 noviembre 2025

JORNADA 2 (VIERNES)

>>TEATRO CDS

10:00 – CHARLA CON ESTUDIANTES: Con MARÍA SURÉ y PABLO ALAÑA

11:30 – ENTREGA DEL PREMIO CONCURSO RELATO CORTO JUVENIL

17:00 – TÉ NEGRO

17:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con INÉS PLANA y TERESA CARDONA

18:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con LUIS ROSO y LUIS GARCÍA JAMBRINA

19:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con CRISTINA HIGUERAS y MARÍA SURÉ

* Los lectores asistentes, durante los Encuentros Literarios, podrán comprar los libros de los autores y llevárselos firmados por estos.

08 noviembre 2025

JORNADA 3 (SÁBADO)

>>TEATRO CALDERÓN de la barca

10:00 – CLUBES DE LECTURA (BIBLIOTECA CDS)

12:15 – ENTREGA DEL PREMIO CONCURSO RELATO CORTO (CENTRO SOCIAL)

12:30 – EL GRAN QUIZ DE LA NOVELA NEGRA (CENTRO SOCIAL)

17:00 – TÉ NEGRO

17:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con CARLOS BASSAS y SUSANA RODRÍGUEZ

18:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con ROSA RIBAS y TONI HILL

19:30 – ENCUENTRO LITERARIO: Con SANTIAGO DÍAZ y AGUSTÍN MARTÍNEZ

20:30 – CORTOMETRAJE: «EL ROBO»

20:50 – ENTREGA DEL PREMIO «BRACAMONTE EN NEGRO»

21:00 – ACTO DE CLAUSURA: Carmen Ávila / María Suré

22:30 – CINE: «Parecido a un asesinato» de ANTONIO HERNANDEZ basada en la novela de Juan Bolea.

* Los lectores asistentes, durante el Vino y los Encuentros Literarios, podrán comprar los libros de los autores y llevárselos firmados por estos.

