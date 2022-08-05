05 agosto 2022
Al menos 13 muertos y 41 heridos en un incendio en una discoteca en Tailandia

Los bomberos han necesitado más de dos horas para calmar el fuego por la gran cantidad de material inflamable

Tailandia /
05 ago 2022 / 12:43 H.
Al menos 13 personas han muerto y 41 han resultado heridas en un incendio en una discoteca de la ciudad tailandesa de Sattahip, en el sur del país, según han informado autoridades locales.

Alrededor de la 1:00 hora (hora local) del viernes, un incendio ha comenzado en la discoteca Mountain B, provocando la muerte de al menos cuatro mujeres y nueve hombres, según ha informado ‘Bangkok Post’.

Los 41 heridos --de los cuales ocho se encuentran en estado crítico-- han sido trasladados a un hospital cercano, según ha informado el Cuerpo de Bomberos de la localidad.

Tras varias horas de labores extinción del incendio, las autoridades han perimetrado el local, pues temen que pueda desmoronarse, ha recogido ‘Nation Multimedia’.

Un video difundido en redes muestra a decenas de personas corriendo por la puerta principal del edificio, algunas de ellas en llamas, lo que genera dudas sobre si la discoteca contaba una salida de emergencia adecuada.

