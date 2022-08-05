Al menos 13 muertos y 41 heridos en un incendio en una discoteca en Tailandia

Al menos 13 personas han muerto y 41 han resultado heridas en un incendio en una discoteca de la ciudad tailandesa de Sattahip, en el sur del país, según han informado autoridades locales.
Alrededor de la 1:00 hora (hora local) del viernes, un incendio ha comenzado en la discoteca Mountain B, provocando la muerte de al menos cuatro mujeres y nueve hombres, según ha informado ‘Bangkok Post’.
Los 41 heridos --de los cuales ocho se encuentran en estado crítico-- han sido trasladados a un hospital cercano, según ha informado el Cuerpo de Bomberos de la localidad.
Tras varias horas de labores extinción del incendio, las autoridades han perimetrado el local, pues temen que pueda desmoronarse, ha recogido ‘Nation Multimedia’.
Un video difundido en redes muestra a decenas de personas corriendo por la puerta principal del edificio, algunas de ellas en llamas, lo que genera dudas sobre si la discoteca contaba una salida de emergencia adecuada.
13 people have died and over 40 have been injured as a result of a heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi.The incident took place at the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district.#Thailand #nightclub pic.twitter.com/wy33y2j2w7— Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5)
August 5, 2022
13 people have died and over 40 have been injured as a result of a heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi.The incident took place at the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district.#Thailand #nightclub pic.twitter.com/wy33y2j2w7
14.00 น. พาชมสภาพโดยรอบของ เมาท์เท่น บี ผับ (MOUNTAIN B) ริมถนนสายสุขุมวิท บางนา-ตราด ม.7 ต.พลูตาหลวง อ.สัตหีบ จ.ชลบุรี หลังเกิดเพลิงไหม้เมื่อกลางดึกที่ผ่านมา ส่งผลให้มีผู้เสียชีวิต 14 ราย และบาดเจ็บอีกจำนวนมากคลิป : วัชรชัย คล้ายพงษ์#ไฟไหม้ผับชลบุรี #ไทยรัฐออนไลน์ pic.twitter.com/zSZV4tyFOh— Thairath_News (@Thairath_News)
August 5, 2022
14.00 น. พาชมสภาพโดยรอบของ เมาท์เท่น บี ผับ (MOUNTAIN B) ริมถนนสายสุขุมวิท บางนา-ตราด ม.7 ต.พลูตาหลวง อ.สัตหีบ จ.ชลบุรี หลังเกิดเพลิงไหม้เมื่อกลางดึกที่ผ่านมา ส่งผลให้มีผู้เสียชีวิต 14 ราย และบาดเจ็บอีกจำนวนมากคลิป : วัชรชัย คล้ายพงษ์#ไฟไหม้ผับชลบุรี #ไทยรัฐออนไลน์ pic.twitter.com/zSZV4tyFOh
