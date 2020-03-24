Greta Thunberg, aislada con síntomas de coronavirus

La activista medioambiental Greta Thunberg ha revelado este martes que está recluida en su casa con síntomas similares a los del coronavirus, aunque ha explicado que en Suecia no se realiza la prueba a quienes no requieran tratamiento médico urgente.
The last two weeks Iâ€™ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless youâ€™re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but itâ€™s extremely likely that Iâ€™ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now Iâ€™ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didnâ€™t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they donâ€™t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who donâ€™t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve Una publicaciÃ³n compartida de Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) el 24 Mar, 2020 a las 8:22 PDT
Thunberg ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram que decidió aislarse al llegar de un viaje por Europa central hace dos semanas y que hace diez días comenzó a sentir “algunos síntomas” como cansancio, escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tos. Su padre, que había viajado con ella a Bruselas, también comenzó a mostrar síntomas, en su caso “mucho más intensos” y con fiebre.
“No me he hecho la prueba del COVID-19, pero es muy probable que lo tenga, dados los síntomas y circunstancias”, según la joven activista, que está ya “prácticamente recuperada”.