07 julio 2022
Fallece James Caan, Sonny Corleone de El Padrino

El actor neoyorquino ha muerto a los 82 años de edad

Salamanca /
07 jul 2022 / 19:54 H.
    Su papel como Sonny Corleone le valió a James Caan una nominación a los Óscar. | E.P.
James Caan, actor neoyorquino famoso por interpretar a Sonny Corleone en El Padrino, ha fallecido a los 82 años de edad.

Gracias a este papel en la famosa película, el intérprete nacido en el Bronx de Nueva York, fue nominado al Óscar como mejor actor de reparto. Otras de sus obras más reconocidas son The Rain People’, ‘Brian’s Song’, ‘Rollerball’ y ‘A Bridge Too Far’.

Ha sido su propia familia quien ha compartido la noticia en el Twitter personal del actor.

