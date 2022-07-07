Fallece James Caan, Sonny Corleone de El Padrino

James Caan, actor neoyorquino famoso por interpretar a Sonny Corleone en El Padrino, ha fallecido a los 82 años de edad.
Gracias a este papel en la famosa película, el intérprete nacido en el Bronx de Nueva York, fue nominado al Óscar como mejor actor de reparto. Otras de sus obras más reconocidas son The Rain People’, ‘Brian’s Song’, ‘Rollerball’ y ‘A Bridge Too Far’.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.End of tweet— James Caan (@James_Caan)
July 7, 2022
Ha sido su propia familia quien ha compartido la noticia en el Twitter personal del actor.
