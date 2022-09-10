El Guijuelo consigue la segunda victoria de la temporada ante el filial del Valladolid (0-1)

MINUTO 90: FINAL. 3 puntos para el Guijuelo
MINUTO 55: Buenos minutos para el Guijuelo que busca el segundo tanto de manera incesante
MINUTO 46: YA ESTÁ EN JUEGO EL PARTIDO EN EL ZARATÁN
MINUTO 45: DESCANSO EN VALLADOLID. EL GUIJUELO SIGUE POR DELANTE.
MINUTO 28: ¡GOOOOOL DE ALEX CARAMELO!
Se adelanta el equipo salmantino en Valladolid
MINUTO 25: SIGUEN LAS TABLAS EN EL MARCADOR
MINUTO 1 : COMIENZO DEL ENCUENTRO
Los chacineros buscan un triunfo a domicilio en tierras vallisoletanas.
ALINEACIONES
Guijuelo:
Guzmán, Traper, Isma Aizpiri, Piojo, Montero, Cristobal Gil, Caramelo, Quintana, Toti, Alex Lorenzo y Coque
Valladolid Promesas:
Acebes, Lucas Rosa, Torres, Kike Ríos, Diego Moreno, Quintana, Fran Rivera, Moroto, Adri Carrión, Slavy y Arrollo
