10 septiembre 2022
El Guijuelo consigue la segunda victoria de la temporada ante el filial del Valladolid (0-1)

El conjunto chacinero busca el segundo triunfo de la temporada

10 sep 2022 / 20:28 H.
    Toti disputando un balón. | C.D.GUIJUELO
MINUTO 90: FINAL. 3 puntos para el Guijuelo

MINUTO 55: Buenos minutos para el Guijuelo que busca el segundo tanto de manera incesante

MINUTO 46: YA ESTÁ EN JUEGO EL PARTIDO EN EL ZARATÁN

MINUTO 45: DESCANSO EN VALLADOLID. EL GUIJUELO SIGUE POR DELANTE.

MINUTO 28: ¡GOOOOOL DE ALEX CARAMELO!

Se adelanta el equipo salmantino en Valladolid

MINUTO 25: SIGUEN LAS TABLAS EN EL MARCADOR

MINUTO 1 : COMIENZO DEL ENCUENTRO

Los chacineros buscan un triunfo a domicilio en tierras vallisoletanas.

ALINEACIONES

Guijuelo:

Guzmán, Traper, Isma Aizpiri, Piojo, Montero, Cristobal Gil, Caramelo, Quintana, Toti, Alex Lorenzo y Coque

Valladolid Promesas:

Acebes, Lucas Rosa, Torres, Kike Ríos, Diego Moreno, Quintana, Fran Rivera, Moroto, Adri Carrión, Slavy y Arrollo

