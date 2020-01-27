La emotiva despedida de Jewell Loyd a Kobe Bryant: “no era solo mi musa, era mi familia”

El fallecimiento de la estrella de baloncesto Kobe Bryant ha sido devastador para el mundo del deporte a nivel internacional. La noticia se conoció en la tarde de este domingo en España, mientras el Perfumerías Avenida disputaba un choque de liga ante el Valencia Basket y las jugadoras del club quedaron destrozadas tras la noticia.

Sin embargo, una de las jugadoras del club lo está pasando especialmente mal ya que Kobe Bryant era mucho más que un ídolo para ella, era un amigo. La estadounidense del Perfumerías Avenida, Jewell Loyd, ha querido despedirse de su amigo a través de una publicación en las redes sociales. Loyd ha compartido su tristeza con todos sus seguidores a través de una bonita fotografía abrazando a Kobe Bryant en un pabellón de baloncesto. Una imagen que iba acompañada de un emotivo texto en el que también mencionaba a su hija Gianna, también fallecida en el accidente de helicóptero.

Las palabras de la jugadora de baloncesto han sido las siguientes:

“Me moldeaste No se trataba solo de baloncesto, sino de cómo puedo tener un mayor impacto en el mundo. Voy a extrañar nuestras conversaciones. Las conversaciones que tuvimos sobre Gigi y cómo ella era la versión mini de ti. Cómo te asustó porque ella ya tenía tu impulso a una edad tan temprana. Las conversaciones sobre la pasión que tuviste para hacer crecer el juego y desarrollar jóvenes talentos. Voy a extrañar la forma en que desafiaste mi mente y empujaste fuera de mi zona de confort. El apoyo y el aliento que siempre me diste. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y el resto de tu familia. Rezo por ellos y por las otras familias involucradas. Siempre hablabas sobre la concentración y sobre cómo seguir adelante sin importar lo que se venga encima.

Kobe no era solo mi musa, era mi familia. No solo me dio sabiduría, me dio el nombre de Mamba. Mamba no es solo una palabra, es una forma de vida. No nos rendimos y no nos encogemos; soportamos y conquistamos. Te extrañaré Kobe”.